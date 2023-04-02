News Live: Nalanda DM says situation peaceful, appeals to public to ignore rumours

Nalanda DM says situation peaceful and Sec 144 imposed, appeals to public to ignore rumours
Bihar | The situation is peaceful and under control in the district. Section 144 has been imposed to prevent gatherings. I appeal to the public to not pay attention to rumours: Shashank Shubhankar, DM Nalanda following fresh clashes in Biharsharif last night
6 injured while handling illegal explosives in Bihar's Rohtas, 2 held
Bihar | It has been found that 6 persons were injured during the handling of illegal explosives at a private property in Rohtas; a team of forensic experts is conducting an investigation at the spot. Two persons arrested: Rohtas Police pic.twitter.com/5CLihSFYmh
Maharashtra | Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a person. The accused had gone to the house of the deceased in Shivkar village to steal chickens, but he woke up and was killed by the accused during a scuffle. Further investigation underway: Pankaj… pic.twitter.com/iXAgNAhGXw
G20 delegates take part in Yoga session on Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Siliguri
Nalanda DM says situation peaceful and Sec 144 imposed, appeals to public to ignore rumours
Kiren Rijiju, Ajay Jadeja flag off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
6 injured while handling illegal explosives in Bihar's Rohtas, 2 held
Shops in Bihar's Nalanda looted during violence, 27 arrested
A day after violence erupted during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, some people were involved in looting shops in Bihar's Nalanda, an official said.
The accused were caught on CCTV cameras looting in the shops located at Nala road area under Laheri police station. They looted the shops in the garb of violence in the affected area.
The traders shut their shops in fear of violence and anti-social elements looted the valuables in the garb of violence.