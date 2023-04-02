News Live: Nalanda DM says situation peaceful, appeals to public to ignore rumours

  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 08:36 ist
  • 08:35

    G20 delegates take part in Yoga session on Day 2 of G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Siliguri

  • 08:04

    Nalanda DM says situation peaceful and Sec 144 imposed, appeals to public to ignore rumours

  • 07:56

    Kiren Rijiju, Ajay Jadeja flag off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' from Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

  • 07:53

    6 injured while handling illegal explosives in Bihar's Rohtas, 2 held

  • 07:07
  • 07:02

    Shops in Bihar's Nalanda looted during violence, 27 arrested

    A day after violence erupted during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, some people were involved in looting shops in Bihar's Nalanda, an official said.

    The accused were caught on CCTV cameras looting in the shops located at Nala road area under Laheri police station. They looted the shops in the garb of violence in the affected area.

    The traders shut their shops in fear of violence and anti-social elements looted the valuables in the garb of violence.