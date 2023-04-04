News Live: Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from B'luru makes emergency landing in Telangana due to technical issues
updated: Apr 04 2023, 09:24 ist
Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight from Bengaluru makes emergency landing in Telangana due to technical issues
Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe: DGCA pic.twitter.com/pblZR2op5l
#UPDATE | Karnataka: On the direction of a Local Court in Mandya, Mandya rural police booked KPCC president DK Shivakumar who was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ held on March 28: Police https://t.co/4y9JHRIeHz
4 dead in apparent drug-related shooting on Mexican beach
A shooting involving suspected drug dealers left four people dead Monday on a beach in Mexico's popular Caribbean resort of Cancun, authorities said.
The latest outbreak of violence in the city's hotel zone came as tourists flocked to Mexico's Riviera Maya during the Easter holiday period.
Authorities detained two suspects, who "apparently are related to drug dealing activities," said Jose de la Pena, a security official in Quintana Roo state, where Cancun is located.
Still assessing what exactly intel China was able to gather from spy balloon, says Pentagon
The United States has said it is still doing an assessment of what exactly intelligence information China was able to gather from its spy balloon that flew over sensitive American military sites in February.
The comments from the Pentagon came after a media report said the Chinese spy balloon gathered information about some of the US military sites through electronic signals.
“As of right now, we're still doing an assessment of what exactly the intel was that China was able to gather but we do know that the steps that we took provided little additive value for what they've been able to collect from satellites before,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a news conference.
