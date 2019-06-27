NGO urges CM to ban sale of e-cigarettes in Goa

An NGO working for tobacco eradication has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ban the sale of e-cigarettes in the state.

In a letter to Sawant and health minister Vishwajit Rane, the Goa-based National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication's (NOTE) general secretary Shekhar Salkar pointed out some studies which claim that e-cigarettes are as dangerous as tobacco cigarettes.

It also referred to the Indian Council of Medical Research's recommendation for a complete ban on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, which said their use can lead to nicotine addiction among non-smokers also.