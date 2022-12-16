Over 1.74L land compensation cases pending: Gadkari

NH projects: Over 1,74,387 land compensation cases pending, says Gadkari

The Minister said the government will bring an amendment to existing law if required

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 01:45 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Credit: IANS Photo

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the government is planning to find out solutions to reduce litigation in paying compensation for land acquired for the development of the National Highways.

"At present, there are a total of 1,74,387 pending disputed cases related to compensation for land acquired for the development of National Highways across the states. Some cases go to the High Court at the time of the decision, then some cases go to the Supreme Court. To reduce this, the government will consult all the stakeholders. If required, will bring an amendment to existing law so that compensation should be given to all land losers in a very quick and transparent method", he said.

As per the present practice, the amount of compensation payable in lieu of land acquired under the National Highways (NHs) Act, 1956, is placed solely at the disposal of the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Winter Session
Nitin Gadkari
National Highways
MORTH
Road Transport ministry

What's Brewing

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

 