NH projects: Over 1,74,387 land compensation cases pending, says Gadkari

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday informed Lok Sabha that the government is planning to find out solutions to reduce litigation in paying compensation for land acquired for the development of the National Highways.

"At present, there are a total of 1,74,387 pending disputed cases related to compensation for land acquired for the development of National Highways across the states. Some cases go to the High Court at the time of the decision, then some cases go to the Supreme Court. To reduce this, the government will consult all the stakeholders. If required, will bring an amendment to existing law so that compensation should be given to all land losers in a very quick and transparent method", he said.

As per the present practice, the amount of compensation payable in lieu of land acquired under the National Highways (NHs) Act, 1956, is placed solely at the disposal of the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).