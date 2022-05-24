NHA launches revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile app

NHA launches updated Ayushman Bharat Health Account app

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app which is available on Google Play Store, already has over 4 lakh downloads

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission scheme has launched a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile application, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) app, previously known as NDHM Health Records app, which is available on Google Play Store, already has over 4 lakh downloads, it said.

The updated version of the ABHA app has a new user interface and added functionalities that enable individuals to access their health records anytime and anywhere, the NHA statement said.

The ABHA mobile application enables an individual to create an easy to remember username that can be linked with the 14-digit randomly generated ABHA number.

It also enables the users to link their health records created at Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) compliant health facility and view them on their smartphones, the statement said.

Also read — Benefits and barriers of National Health Authority's 'ABHA'

The app also allows users to upload their health records, such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and CoWIN vaccination certificates, to the ABDM-compliant health lockers and share those through the network.

Additionally, ABHA mobile application has new functionalities that allow one to edit a profile, and link and unlink ABHA number with ABHA address.

Other functionalities such as login via face authentication, fingerprint, biometric and the ability to scan a QR code at the counter of an ABDM-compliant facility for express registration shall be released soon, the statement said.

Elaborating on the app, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, of NHA said, "The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. They can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways."

"It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share those anytime and anywhere without a worry of losing them. This digitisation of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision-making and continuum of care," Sharma added.

