NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalized module case

NIA raids to bust ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module

Five locations – two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) - were raided.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 02 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 22:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across three states in connection with a case against the "Ghazwa-e-Hind", a radicalized module being run by Pakistan-based suspects, officials said.

Five locations – two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) - were raided by the NIA in connection with the case registered last year, the federal agency said.

It said incriminating material, including digital devices such as mobile phones and memory cards, SIM cards and documents, were seized during the raids which were conducted at the premises of suspects across three states.

The case was registered after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir” of Phulwarisharif area of Patna by Bihar Police on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case eight days later.

Danish was charge-sheeted on January 6 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The accused was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives, with the objective of radicalizing impressionable youth for the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over Indian territory.

"Investigations revealed that Danish was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national named Zain. He had added many Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Yemeni nationals to the group with the aim of establishing sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities,” the agency said.

It said the accused had created various social media groups of the Ghazwa-e-Hind on WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger. "He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it.”

Further investigations showed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the NIA said.

