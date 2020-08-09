Nine killed as fire breaks out at hotel used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh

A huge fire in a Vijayawada hotel functioning as a Covid-19 care centre has killed nine patients and injured several more.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday in the Swarna Palace hotel on Eluru Road where 30 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment, along with 10 staff.

The centre was being operated by the city-based Ramesh Hospitals.

According to the Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu, the fire broke out at about 5 am from the reception’s computer area, “probably due to short circuit.” “We have a list of 30 patients. Two employees have jumped off from the first floor,” the commissioner said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and evacuated those trapped inside and brought the fire under control. The rescued patients were shifted to nearby hospitals. One of the nine bodies taken out was badly charred, fire officials said.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang also inspected the mishap site.

In a similar incident on Thursday, a fire in a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad killed eight patients.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the situation and announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for each of the deceased families. Reddy also ordered an in-depth probe into the accident while directing authorities to ensure better medical services for the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Reddy and enquired about the mishap, CMO officials said. PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he was anguished at the news and discussed the situation with CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid-19 centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM Reddy and assured all possible support,” the PM tweeted.



Opposition leader and former CM, Chandrababu Naidu also expressed his anguish.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 2.17 lakh Covid-19 cases till Saturday with the Krishna district, where Vijayawada is located, having 9,853 total positive cases and 208 deaths.