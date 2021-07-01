Nirav Modi's sister sends Rs 17.25 crore from UK account to Indian govt: ED

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi has "remitted" Rs 17.25 crore from a bank account in the United Kingdom to that of the Indian government after she was allowed pardon from criminal proceedings for extending help in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday, "on June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her."

"As Purvi Modi was allowed a tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of $23,16,889.03 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," it said.

The ED said it has been able to recover about Rs 17.25 crore ($ 23,16,889.03) from the proceeds of crime following the cooperation offered by Purvi.

Nirav is presently lodged in a UK jail and has lost his extradition plea to India.

Last week, the ED had said that around 38% or Rs 9041.5 crore of the Rs 22,585.83 crore defrauded by millionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi has been returned to banks by via sale of shares seized by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

