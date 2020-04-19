No active COVID-19 case in Goa, all 7 patients discharged

No active COVID-19 case in Goa, all 7 patients recover

DH News Service, Panaji
  • Apr 19 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 17:01 ist
Paramilitary soldiers patrol along a street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Goa. (AFP Photo)

All seven COVID-19 patients in Goa have recovered from the infection and have been discharged, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

The last of the seven cases in the coastal state was detected on April 3, and since then all have been discharged after their samples tested negative post-treatment.

"We are proud to announce that all the patients that were reported positive in the state of Goa have recovered from the COVID-19. The active number of cases in Goa now stands at zero," he tweeted.

"While we currently do not have any active case in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of lockdown, maintain social distance, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both Central and state government," he added.

He thanked the doctors in the frontline to combat the outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and Health Secretary Neela Mohanan.

As per government data, 758 people were tested for the virus in the coastal state.

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
