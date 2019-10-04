No Balakot strike video, you have to believe us: IAF

An Indian Air Force representational video on Balakot air strike created a flutter in television and social media on Friday not withstanding a denial from none other than the Chief of the Air Staff.

Several news outlets thought the Balakot air strike footage was real and reported the same ignoring the categorical rejection from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The footage was a part of a promotional film on the IAF achievements in the last one year.

At the annual press conference, Bhadauria made it clear the footage was not from the February 26 air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp deep inside Pakistan.

When asked if there is a video evidence of the air raid, he said, “There is no video evidence. You have to believe us. We do the needful.”

The IAF is understood to have in its possession classified satellite images confirming the strike. “Those images have not been declassified,” he asserted.