No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed on August 8-10

The no-confidence motion by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A will be taken up for discussion for three days starting from August 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition walked out of the meeting demanding that the motion be taken up immediately.

Sources said government has indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on Friday afternoon.

The I.N.D.I.A Opposition alliance had brought a no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha last week.

The motion was submitted by Congress’s deputy leader in the LS, Gaurav Gogoi.

This is the second time after 2018 that Modi is facing such a motion in the Parliament.