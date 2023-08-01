Parliament to discuss no-confidence motion on Aug 8-10

No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed on August 8-10

Sources said government has indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on Friday afternoon.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 13:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The no-confidence motion by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A will be taken up for discussion for three days starting from August 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition walked out of the meeting demanding that the motion be taken up immediately.

Read | What is no-confidence motion | Explained

Sources said government has indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on Friday afternoon.

The I.N.D.I.A Opposition alliance had brought a no-confidence motion against PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha last week.

The motion was submitted by Congress’s deputy leader in the LS, Gaurav Gogoi.

This is the second time after 2018 that Modi is facing such a motion in the Parliament.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
I.N.D.I.A
India News
Indian Politics
No Confidence Motion

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 