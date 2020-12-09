No 'Covid-19 positive' to be affixed outside Covid-19 patients' homes: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said posters and signages should not be affixed by authorities outside homes of Covid-19 patients in the country.

The apex court, however, added posters of 'Covid-19 positive' can be affixed only in specific cases when the competent authority issues specific directions under the Disaster Management Act.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah directed the States and Union Territories to comply with the directions issued by the Union government in this regard.

The court's judgement came on a PIL filed by advocate Kush Kalra.

The Centre had earlier maintained before the court that it never prescribed such a practice and States can pass suitable orders stopping it. The court had then said such posters end up making the patients untouchables.

The Centre, for its part, said it was not in favour of pasting Covid-19 posters outside affected person's house if it leads to maligning anyone. However, the intention was to check any no stranger inadvertently entering the house.

Through the PIL, advocate Kalra asked the court to quash the decision taken by various States and UTs and its authorities set up under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to affix posters outside residences of persons who are Covid-19 positive and asking them to stay in home isolation.

“The Central government, through MoHFW has already communicated to the Additional Chief Secretaries ...secretaries (Health) of all the states and UTs pointing it out that the MoHFW guidelines do not contain any instructions or guidance regarding affixing of posters or other signage outside the residences of those found Covid-19 positive,” the affidavit said.

He also sought a direction that the names of Covid-19 patients were not circulated in WhatsApp group of Residents Welfare Associations.

The petitioner sought a direction banning the practice which was in violation of rights to privacy and to live with dignity.

(With inputs from PTI)

