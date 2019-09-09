No imports on radars, sonars in 5 years: DRDO Chief

The successes with anti-satellite test and Tejas LCA has uplifted Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) confidence, with futuristic military technologies like hypersonic missiles, next-generation tanks and over the horizon radar.

In an interview to DH's Kalyan Ray, DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy shares the details of futuristic technologies on which DRDO is working and the areas in which India will become self-reliant in the next five years. Excerpts:

Existing DRDO programmes are mostly those that were conceptualised in the 1970s and 1980s. What are the technologies that DRDO would like to muster 25-30 years from now?

The new systems include Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft – the twin-engine medium weight fighter aircraft with 5th generation technologies, unmanned combat aerial, next-generation battle tanks, air-borne warning and control systems and high endurance UAV. Among the missiles, the aim is to develop naval anti-ship missiles and long-range hypersonic cruise missiles. Among the sensors and electronic warfare systems, R&D on very long-range radar, over-the-horizon radar, quantum radar and sensors suite for submarines are being undertaken. In the propulsion and engine field, high thrust aero engine, Wheeled vehicle engine with 1500 horse power and 600 hp are being developed. In the next 4-8 years, we should have prototypes and initial trials on at least some of these projects.

Can you share details of new technologies like hypersonic missile and next-generation main battle tanks?

Hypersonic vehicles will have a speed of 6-20 Mach (1 Mach is the speed of sound). It will be a cruise missile and the process of developing high-temperature, high-strength material has started for the hypersonic vehicle. The next generation MBT will be lightweight and have sensors to sense the enemy ahead. They will also be having better defensive mechanisms.

You recently had a successful anti-satellite test under Mission Shakti - What is the future of this programme? Do you plan more such tests?

The ASAT has been a capability demonstrator of India's technological advancement to neutralise enemy satellites. Such tests will not be repeated and would not be carried out in higher altitude. We have always said no to weaponisation of space but that will not stop us from gaining technological capabilities to defend our national interest.

Is DRDO looking at a bigger space programme?

We plan several activities as space becomes the fourth dimension of warfare, but I would rather not talk about them. India needs to work on a number of sensors and related systems for the space and a lot of defence-related activities for space needs to be carried out.

Can you provide an update on the missile development programme?

We received further orders on Aakash and concluded the user trials for Nag anti-tank missile, which will be inducted soon. The Helina trials will be completed this year whereas the trials for the MPATGM will be finished next year. The trials are also going on for Stand-off anti-tank missile. Other future missile programs include Akash NG, MRSAM for Army, VL-Astra, AAM-Astra MK-II, ASM-Rudra-M and naval anti-ship missile.

Compared to the situation two decades ago, how much import reduction has been made possible by DRDO?

The production value of systems and equipment developed by DRDO and inducted or approved for induction by the services stands over Rs 2.73 lakh crore, which leads to huge foreign exchanges savings. The indigenous content in DRDO products have gone up to 40-45%. In the next five years, we expect that there will be no imports the areas of radars, sonar, torpedoes, armaments and EW systems.

But the armed forces still complain about DRDO's repeated failure to meet the deadlines?

In R&D unforeseen problems can come up because of the uncertainties associated with research.