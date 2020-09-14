'No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP'

No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 14 2020, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 18:45 ist
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Credit: PTI Photo

There is no plan to revise the existing reservation norms under the new National Education Policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.

Nishank made the comments in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha about whether the government plans to revise the existing reservation norms under the NEP.

"There is no question of revising the reservation policy," Nishank said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for "transformational reforms" in schools and higher education systems to make India a "global knowledge superpower"

NEP
Reservation
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Lok Sabha
Monsoon Session

