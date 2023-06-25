1 dead, 12 injured in lightning strike in UP

1 dead, 12 injured in lightning strike in UP

  Jun 25 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One labourer died while 12 others were injured in lightning strikes in the Porai Kala village under the Khetasarai police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Shahganj Shailendra Kumar said at around 4.30 pm, the area received light showers, following which the labourers started running to take cover. It was during this that 13 labourers were struck by lightning.

Dasi (60), who was digging a pond, died on the spot.

Those injured were brought to the primary health centre, from where four labourers namely, Kiran, Sita, Kanhaiya and Kamla were sent to the district hospital.

