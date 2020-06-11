1 out of 3 believe COVID-19 is man-made; 8 out of 10 say they won’t shake hands: Survey

Almost one in every three persons, who were surveyed for a study, believe that the COVID-19 virus is man-made, contrary to scientific evidence. Also, one in every five identified job loss as the biggest problem during national lockdown and eight in every ten people say that they will not shake hands with others in the near future.

The first round of 'Pulse of the Pandemic' report showed that conspiracy theories have gained momentum about the origin of the virus but people overwhelmingly reject superstitions and pseudo-science, as a sudden fear of infection, possible death, fear of loss of jobs among others increased receptivity of usable scientific information.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

However, the report by Anhad and the P M Bhargava Foundation said COVID-19 is not only a biological virus but becomes a societal virus as well, when the community acts to "stigmatise" sections of citizens or when the "othering" happens.

"This pandemic resulted in communities, states and regions isolating 'them versus others’...Social distancing has been adopted with alacrity among a large section of Indian population – either due to their subconscious feelings of age-old untouchability or just the fear of death by virus," the report authored by well-known scientist Gauhar Raza, sociologists Surjit Singh and PVS Kumar and activist Leena Daburi stated.

While a large number of people surveyed believe that people can recover from COVID-19, it said, when it comes to the question whether COVID-19 is natural or not, the opinion is divided as conspiracy theories have gained momentum.

According to the report based on a survey done in May, 41.7 per cent of the 2,223 people who participated in the study said the virus is natural but a sizable chunk – 31.89 per cent believe it is man-made while 24.11 per cent did not have a clue from where it came from.

Referring to United States President Donald Trump's assertions that Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the virus, the report said it was quite evident that when powerful politicians "propagate a conspiracy theory" it not only gets wide publicity but a large section of common citizens also start believing it.

At the same time, 59.8 per cent of the people did not believe that using cow dung, prayers, clapping, switching of lights and using chillies and lemons would help prevent the virus infection.

Only 2.2 per cent believe that using cow dung could prevent COVID-19 while 2.6 per cent feel switching off lights could be helpful, 3.5 per cent put their money on clapping and 7.7 per cent on using chillies and lemon.

"However, it is disturbing to note that 24.11 per cent were all non-committal and pressed the 'don't know' button", the report said.

On the question who are responsible for the spread of virus infection, 74.4 per cent said COVID-19 has been brought and spread by those who returned from abroad while 4.9 per cent blamed it on Tablighi Jamaat, 4.4 per cent blamed it on the rich and 0.3 per cent on the poor.

"It is completely anti-science and against common rationality to blame any specific group of people for spreading the pandemic deliberately. Evidence shows that it is a natural occurrence and if any agency is to be blamed, then it is the policymakers who refused to listen to the scientific community, which had started ringing the alarm bells, in time," the report said.

In India during the initial period, it said, a section of the media started blaming those who were allowed to enter from other countries through airports. "However, this debate soon shifted to blame the Muslims," it said.

Asked about the biggest problem during the lockdown, 24 per cent said they did not face any problem while 30.8 per cent are of the view that restrictions on movement was the biggest problem followed by 21.8 per cent saying they lost their jobs and earnings. 16 per cent said procurement of groceries was a problem while 3.1 per cent said hunger and starvation was the biggest issue.

According to the report, 84.8 per cent felt wearing face masks, washing hands, etc. must continue even after the lockdown, 64 per cent were afraid of COVID-19 infection while going out.

"The crisis generated intense and sudden fear of infection, related morbidity and eventual death. There are also other fears that the crisis invoked, for example, fear of loss of jobs or food security, however, the most intense is fear of acquiring the infection,” it said.

“This fear factor had increased receptivity of usable scientific information and this caused widespread behavioural changes. It were fear factors which motivated people to observe complete lockdown, social distancing, wearing masks, sanitising hands, body, clothes, shops, houses and even office spaces,” the report added.