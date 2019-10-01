100 J&K students to do internship in IIT Guwahati

One hundred meritorious students from the restive Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will do internship in IIT Guwahati in May next year under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special scholarship scheme.

IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education on Sepetember 27 for the implementation of the scheme. Students, divided into four batches, will do the internship between May 1 to 30 next year, a statement issued by IIT Guwahati said on Tuesday.

The internships will be primarily in the field of research and will be done under various professors at the Institute. The Centre of Educational Technology will also demonstrate model experiments in physics and chemistry along with the respective departments, it said.

"IIT Guwahati has always believed in empowering the world beyond its campus and own students. This exchange of agreement will channelize the energy of the talented youth from Jammu and Kashmir by providing them exposure to cutting edge laboratory. Apart from knowledge sharing and exchange, several co-curricular activities will also be organised for these meritorious students," said director of the IITG, prof T G Sitharam.

The MoU includes academic, education and research collaboration where IIT Guwahati will design a detailed programme with popular science lectures from distinguished IIT Guwahati faculty as well as guest faculty.