12 people hurt, 30 houses damaged as tornado hits Punjab's Fazilka

At least 12 people were injured and 30 houses damaged after a tornado hit the Bakenwala village in this Punjab district, officials said on Saturday.
The tornado also damaged standing crops in the fields and kinnow orchards, they said.
Bakenwala resident Gurmukh Singh said, "Villagers saw the tornado around 4 pm on Friday."
It caused damage in a 2-2.5-km area, he said.
Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal, who visited the affected village, said the administration shifted those villagers whose houses were damaged to the local government school.
"The administration will also begin the process to assess the loss of property and crop that will be compensated by the government," Duggal said.
A video of the tornado wreaking havoc was widely circulated on social media.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Fazilka.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!
Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant
As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early
AI Philosopher – A future breed?
India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation
DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?