12-year-old raped in Punjab by teenagers

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and molested by three persons, including two teenagers, in a village here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place when she was playing alone behind her house on June 22, SHO Balwinder Singh said.
One of the three accused allegedly raped her while two others allegedly molested her, Singh said.
Also Read | Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover
The police apprehended the two boys aged 14 years and 17 years under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. They will be produced in a juvenile court, he added.
The age of the third accused is yet to be ascertained and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit
Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked
'The Kerala Story' makers announce next film 'Bastar'
7 Indian restaurants among world's best eateries
Isro’s training programme open to more students
No room for elephants
REC to lend Rs 3,045 cr for Bengaluru Metro Phase 2
Game Point hosts Queer Badminton League in Bengaluru
Sutirtha, Ayhika clinch WTT Contender tournament title