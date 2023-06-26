12-year-old raped in Punjab by teenagers

12-year-old raped in Punjab by teenagers

The age of the third accused is yet to be ascertained and efforts are underway to nab him, the SHO said.

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur,
  • Jun 26 2023, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 18:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and molested by three persons, including two teenagers, in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when she was playing alone behind her house on June 22, SHO Balwinder Singh said.

One of the three accused allegedly raped her while two others allegedly molested her, Singh said.

Also Read | Man hacks mother-in-law to death on Vijayawada flyover

The police apprehended the two boys aged 14 years and 17 years under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act. They will be produced in a juvenile court, he added.

rape
Punjab
Crimes against women
Pocso
India News

