13 employees of Delhi LG office test COVID positive, 6 other govt officials infected too

  Jun 02 2020
Thirteen employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials here have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Tuesday.

They said that junior assistants, drivers, peons are among the 13 people working at the Lt Governor Secretariat who have tested positive for the deadly virus.

Recently, all officers and officials working at the Delhi LG office underwent the COVID-19 test after a junior assistant was found infected.

Meanwhile, sources said that six officials of the Delhi government have also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, authorities here said. 

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said.

