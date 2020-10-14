14-year-old booked for post against Yogi Adityanath

14-year-old booked for objectionable post against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Oct 14 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 23:36 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Police here have registered a case against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly posting indecent remarks and an objectionable photograph of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

Nagra police station SHO Yadavendra Pandey said on the complaint of Rajiv Singh Chandel, an office-bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a case was registered against Lalu Yadav, also called Vipin, on Tuesday.

The post had gone viral on social media on October 12, Chandel said. The SHO said Lalu is 14-year-old. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 