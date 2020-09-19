149 people fined for not wearing face masks in Jammu

As many as 149 people were fined on Saturday for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocol by not wearing face masks at public places here, police said.

A fine to the tune of Rs 74,500 was collected from the violators in different parts of Jammu district, a police spokesman said.

He said police acted tough against the violators amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Jammu Police have once again requested the general public to follow the directions issued by government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Also, those who are found violating the restrictions will be dealt strictly," the spokesman said.