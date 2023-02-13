16 held under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh

16 arrested under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh

The case was registered under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act

PTI
PTI, Jaunpur (UP),
  • Feb 13 2023, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sixteen people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity in the Muradpur Kotila village here, police said on Monday.

A case was registered on a complaint by one Pramod Kumar Sharma on Sunday in which he alleged that Thomas Joseph, the manager of St Xavier's School (Badlapur), his aide Dinesh Maurya, and several others were involved in religious conversion, they said.

The case was registered under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

The arrested accused include Joseph and Maurya, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Anti-conversion Bill
Arrest

