16 tourists injured as bus overturns near Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

PTI, Shimla,
  • Nov 25 2022, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sixteen tourists were injured after a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur city on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am when the bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Manali, they said.

Ashish Migare from Maharashtra and Harsh Vyash and Purvi Jain from Rajasthan have been referred to PGI Chandigarh with serious injuries, Deputy Commissioner (Bilaspur) Pankaj Rai said.

While Pradhya Gayak Wad and Arti Shanti Lal Jain from Maharashtra and Samarnika from Odisha are undergoing treatment at Bilapsur’s Regional Hospital, he said.

Other tourists from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, who sustained minor injuries in the accident, were discharged after administering first aid, police said.

Preliminary investigations pointed out that the bus driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the bus overturned, they said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigations are underway, they said.

