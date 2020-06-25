16-year-old TikTok star allegedly hangs self at her house in east Delhi

A 16-year-old TikTok star alleged hanged herself at her residence in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased girl had over one million followers on the short-video platform, and another 1.35 lakh on Instagram.

Police said they received information regarding the incident on Wednesday. Her father found her hanging around 9 pm, they said.

Later, police were informed about the incident.

No suicide note was recovered from near the body. The body was sent to Subzi Mandi Mortuary for post-morterm.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer said.