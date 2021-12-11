17,142 jobs lost amid pandemic in Himachal

The data of Himachali who lost their employment in companies situated outside the state is not available with the department

IANS
IANS, Dharamsala,
  Dec 11 2021
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 15:17 ist
Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 17,142 people have lost their employment in the private sector in Himachal Pradesh, the state Assembly was informed on Saturday.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19, 17,142 persons have lost their employment working in different companies in Himachal Pradesh. The data of Himachali who lost their employment in companies situated outside the state is not available with the department," Industries Minister Bikram Singh said in a written reply to the question of Vikramaditya Singh.

He added the state government has provided employment to 17,033 people in the government sector and 4,311 in the private sector amidst the pandemic till October 31.

