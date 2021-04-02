2 dead, several hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor given by panchayat poll candidates in UP

Two people died, one lost his vision while several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor distributed by panchayat election candidates in Tigalpur village here, police said on Friday.

"Some panchayat election candidates had distributed liquor on the occasion of Holi to woo voters. After its consumption, Sanjay Singh (30) and Premdas (45) died, while Amar Singh lost his vision and is admitted to a hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Sanjay Singh and Premdas were admitted to a hospital on Thursday but they died during treatment. Some others are also hospitalised, the police said.

Three people, including prospective candidates for village head, have been arrested, Sharma said, adding that they were booked under relevant sections of IPC, including 304 (culpable homicide).

The liquor that was distributed could not be recovered, but empty pouches found in the village have been sent for an examination, he said, adding that the bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said the matter is being probed.