2 injured in mysterious blast in J&K's Ramban

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Aug 07 2021, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 09:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people, including a teenage boy, were injured in a “mysterious explosion” along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Banihal town in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The blast occurred at M G Construction site at around 11.15 pm on Friday, they said.

Two people, Gopal Sharma (35) of Udhampur and Mohammad Aquib (16) of Mangit-Khari, were injured in the incident. They were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The police said the blast took place under mysterious circumstances and an investigation is on to ascertain its cause.

Officials said police and security forces immediately cordoned off the entire area near the scene of the explosion.

The blast occurred between M G Company office and workers' accommodation, they said, without ruling out the possibility of hurling of grenade by suspected terrorists to create panic among the people.

M G Company is constructing Banihal bypass, a portion of the four-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway project.

The officials said police have registered a case in connection with the blast and the probe is going on.

