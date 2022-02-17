2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Two children were killed and 40 others injured when a school bus they were travelling overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday, officials said.
The accident took place on the Sheo road under the Phalsund police station area when the bus was on its way to the school.
"Two students were killed in the accident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police said.
The deceased have been identified as Hasam Khan and Kasam Khan, officials said.
Some of the students were discharged from the hospital after undergoing primary treatment. Around 20 are still admitted to the hospital, the police said.
