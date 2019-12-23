2 policemen injured in firing in J&K's Kishtwar

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were injured on Sunday night in a mysterious firing incident in Kishtwar township of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The SPOs -- Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar -- were posted on guard duty at a filtration plant at Semina Colony and suffered bullet injuries around 10 pm, he said.

Reinforcements led by senior police officers immediately rushed to the scene on hearing about the firing, fearing a terrorist attack, the official said.

He said the injured SPOs were shifted to a hospital and further details are awaited.

"Preliminary investigation did not point towards the terror attack...We are ascertaining the facts about the firing," the official said.