2,008 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,02,831; death toll climbs to 3,165

Delhi recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.02 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,165, authorities said.

Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The number of cases reported from June 28-July 6 are - June 28 (2,889), June 29 (2,084), June 30 (2,199) and July 1 (2,442), July 2 (2,373), July 3 (2,520), July 4 (2,505), July 5 (2,244) and July 6 (1,379), with steady rise in death figures.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,115 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,165, and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,02,831.

Meanwhile, Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility, has received a nod from the ICMR to conduct plasma therapy on 200 coronavirus patients, senior officials said on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, 74,217 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 25,449, while 6,79,831 tests have been conducted.

On Tuesday, a total of 22,448 tests were conducted, including 8,795 RT-PCR tests and 13,653 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of tests per million in Delhi stands at 35,780, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday stood at 454.