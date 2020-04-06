2,151 people arrested in Haryana for violating lockdown

2,151 people arrested in Haryana for violating lockdown: Home Minister Anil Vij

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 06 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 21:29 ist
Representative image/iStock

As many as 2,151 people have been arrested in Haryana so far for violating the lockdown in the state, Home Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

“As many as 1,509 FIRs have been registered and 2,151 people have been arrested for violating government orders on lockdown in the state. Besides, 6,251 vehicles have been impounded,” Vij said.

Vij also said that 53 FIRs have been registered against those who were allegedly found spreading rumours and misleading information about COVID-19 on social media.

Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk advised the general public on Monday again neither to post unverified information on their social media accounts nor forward it to others on messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger etc as they would could land into trouble.

“Don't spread fake news. We don't want u to be our guest. Haryana police has registered 53 FIRs and arrested 30 people for posting rumours, fake news & hate messages during the #21daylockdown,” Virk tweeted.

