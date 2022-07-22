India reports 21,880 new Covid-19 cases, 60 more deaths

21,880 new Covid-19 cases in India, active caseload nears 1.5 lakh

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 10:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

