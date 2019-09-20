225 lives lost in Madhya Pradesh floods

Floods due to heavy rains have caused loss of 225 human lives and crops worth Rs 12,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, according to an assessment presented before a Union government team that visited the state to take stock of the extensive damage. At least 1,400 cattle have also perished in the excessive rains.

The Central team toured various parts of the flood-hit state on Thursday and Friday and assessed the extent of damage to roads, crops, and houses.

Presenting details of its survey of the loss of lives and properties before the Central team, the state government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore as relief fund from the Modi government.

State’s general administration minister Dr Govind Singh accused the Centre of discriminating against the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh in providing flood relief, adding that the BJP-ruled Gujarat has received central aid even before assessment of the damage due to floods was done in the state.

In a statement, the state government said 36 out of 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains and resultant floods. Excessive rains destroyed Kharif crops of 22 lakh farmers in 24 lakh hectare estimated to be worth Rs 9,600 crore. Damage to houses is estimated at Rs 540 crore and that of roads worth Rs 1,566 crore, the statement said.