23 Omicron variant cases across India, health officials inform standing committee

23 Omicron cases in India, health officials tell panel

The health officials gave a detailed presentation on the Omicron variant and other issues related to Covid-19

  • Dec 10 2021, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 08:02 ist
Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation. Credit: PTI File Photo

Top officials of Health Ministry on Thursday informed a parliamentary panel that there are 23 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation, government sources said.

Maharashtra leads the chart with 10 cases, followed by Rajasthan with nine, officials told the panel in the presentation, adding that globally there are 2303 cases of Omicron variant, the sources said.

Health Secretary, ICMR Director General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue 'Challenges posed by Omicron variant of Covid-19'.

On the question of a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, officials said if required, a third dose can be taken, but only after nine months of the second dose, the sources said.

During the meeting, members suggested that tackling Covid-19 is like game of police-thief and authorities “should stay ahead of the virus," the sources said.

According to sources, during their presentation, officials underlined the need for the versatility of the vaccine which is effective against different variants.

There are more than 100 countries that are accepting vaccine certificates issued by the Indian government for international travel, they said, according to the sources.

