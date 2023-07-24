3 killed, 3 critically injured as mini-truck rams into people in UP's Sitapur

Three people were killed and three others critically injured after a mini-truck hit them in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.
The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into people, including food vendors, in front of the Sitapur bus station late on Sunday night, Circle Officer (City) Susheel Kumar said.
Three people were killed while three others, including a woman, were seriously injured in the incident. Those injured have been referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, Kumar said.
The victims belonged to different localities of Sitapur city.
The deceased have been identified as Abhishek (22), Akash (22) and Afjal (48), Kumar said, adding that Abhishek and Akash were ice cream vendors.
Afjal was at the bus station with his wife and son, who were critically injured in the accident.
The driver of the mini truck has been taken into custody and a case registered, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver was in an inebriated condition and driving the vehicle at a high speed.
