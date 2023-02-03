3-year-old girl gang-raped in Delhi; 2 arrested

  • Feb 03 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on Friday, police said.

The accused, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested, they said.

The accused lived in the same neighbourhood. The duo took the child to a nearby jungle and raped her, they said.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused, who were consuming alcohol, spotted her.

The child was rescued when another girl heard her cries and rushed to the spot. She then took the victim to the latter's mother, they said.

"A case was registered after the child's mother filed a complaint and the accused duo was arrested," a police officer said.

He said the child was sent for a medical examination and treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, adding that she is stable.

India News
Delhi

