4 killed, 7 injured as fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel

4 killed, 7 injured as fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that the hotel had been sealed till further orders

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Sep 05 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:13 ist
The fire teams searched the entire premises to ensure that no one was stuck inside.Credit: IANS Photo

Four persons were killed and seven others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a hotel in Hazratganj area of the city on Monday.

According to Joint police commissioner Piyush Mordia, the fire at the Levana hotel has been extinguished.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that the hotel had been sealed till further orders.

The fire teams searched the entire premises to ensure that no one was stuck inside, he added.

Of the 30 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied on Monday.

A number of occupants managed to rush out before the fire engulfed the floors.

Asked about the cause of the incident, a district official said: "It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where the fire began."

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory asking the officials concerned to check fire arrangements in hotels, restaurants, hospitals and other public places to check recurrence of such incidents.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
India News
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 