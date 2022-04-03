4 LeT associates arrested in J&K's Bandipora

4 LeT associates arrested in J&K's Bandipora

During a 'Naka' (Checkpost) at Rakh Hajin in Bandipora district, the security forces arrested one terror associate, Irfan Aziz and recovered one chinese grenade

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 14:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district where the security forces busted a terror module.

"These terror associates were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts.

"On specific inputs, the security forces recovered one Chinese grenade in Ashtango village of Bandipora and arrested terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ahmad Jan.

"During a 'Naka' (Checkpost) at Rakh Hajin in Bandipora district, the security forces arrested one terror associate, Irfan Aziz and recovered one chinese grenade from his possession.

"Irfan was in touch with Pak based terrorist, Umer Lala.

"Irfan along with his Pak based terrorist were planning to create terror incidents in the Hajin area.

"In both these cases, police stations Bandipora and Hajin have taken cognisance of the crime," police sources said.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy
Lashkar-e-Taiba

Related videos

What's Brewing

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

 