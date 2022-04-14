4 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

4 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian; 2 army men dead in accident on way to site

Security forces had launched a search operation in Zainapora area

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 14 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 17:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, while two army personnel lost their lives as their vehicle met with an accident on way to the site of the gunfight, officials said.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired upon the forces which led to an encounter, he said.

In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

Also, two army personnel were killed and as many others injured when their vehicle met with an accident while on way to the encounter site, the official said.

"An army party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was in a Sumo going towards the encounter site at Badigam Zainapora, when the vehicle turned turtle near Chowgam Shopian due to which two army personnel died and two got injured," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Encounter

