40-year-old woman, minor daughter gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur

PTI, Burhanpur (MP),
  • Aug 02 2020, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 16:22 ist
A 40-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were abducted and gang-raped by six people in Shahpur area in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Sunday.

As per the complaint, six armed men, after holding the woman's watchman husband hostage, abducted her and their daughter from their home near a stone crushing site in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and raped the two in the fields nearby, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Khargone Range) Tilak Singh said.

"The incident took place in Bodarli village on the border with Maharashtra. The accused also looted cash and a mobile phone from the house. Police teams have been sent to Buldhana and Jalgaon in the neighbouring state to nab the culprits," the DIG informed.

Shahpur police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak said a case has been registered under sections 376D (gang-rape), 347 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

