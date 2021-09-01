60 Kashmiri youth having gone missing is fake news: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday rebutted some media reports which stated that more than 60 youths have gone missing from different parts of the valley after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 15.

“Some social media platforms are running that 60 youth have gone missing from different parts of the Kashmir valley amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan," the Kashmir police tweeted on Wednesday, quoting the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. “This is totally fake news.”

Media reports in recent days not only claimed that local boys have gone missing amid Taliban takeover of Kabul, but also that several militant groups have infiltrated the valley from Pakistan, raising the level of violence on the ground. The reports, however, refused to elaborate much on the disappearances.

On Monday, NDTV, while quoting a senior police officer, reported that around 60 youth had gone missing from their homes in Kashmir in the last couple of months.

The report also said that around 300 militants had occupied the camps across the LoC after being emboldened by the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.