7 suspected coronavirus cases in Agra; Travel ban extends to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan

Six members of two families, all residents of Uttar Pradesh's Agra town, were quarantined after they were suspected to be infected with coronavirus by a Lucknow laboratory. Another person in Lucknow is also suspected to be infected by the virus.

Health officials here said on Tuesday that their samples had been sent to National Institute of Virology at Pune for confirmation.

''All these people had come into contact with the person, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi,'' said a senior health official in Agra.

The official said that initial investigation at a Lucknow laboratory found all the six to be having ''high viral load''. ''Seven other members of the same families were in isolation at their homes,'' he added.

The official said that the two families and a relative of theirs had recently visited Italy. They had returned on February 25. The Delhi resident later tested positive for COVID-19.

''We have taken samples of over a dozen more people, who had come into contact with the members of the two families,'' he added.

Another man was kept in an isolation ward at a hospital in the state capital after displaying symptoms of infection. His sample was also sent for testing.

According to the reports two schools in Noida were closed after the virus scare. Sources said that the authorities had also collected samples of several children of the school and sent them for testing.

The step was taken after reports that some children of the school had attended a party in which a COVID 19 infected was also present,'' said a health official in Noida.

The school premises were being sanitised and the schools were closed for a few days. So far, 120 samples had been sent for testing to the Pune lab from the state, sources said.

Travel ban extends to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan

While two new COVID-19 cases from Delhi and Telengana were reported on Monday, the ministry is yet to receive the confirmation of a third suspect, an Italian tourist in Jaipur.

The Delhi individual hosted a birthday party on Friday for his kid where the Agra suspects were possibly exposed to the virus. The child studies in a private school in Noida, which has been shut on Monday with Noida health authorities fumigating the school.

Other children and adults who were in contact with these seven persons are being brought under the surveillance net.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed India's preparedness against the virus. “Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID19. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he tweeted. Modi also asked the people not to panic.

With the virus badly impacting South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, the Centre extended the visa ban to these four countries. The travel restrictions on China – the epicentre of the pandemic – stays. India imposed a visa ban for China on February 5.

“Diplomats, officials of UN and other international bodies, OCI card-holders and Aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory,” the health ministry said in a statement.

As on Monday, the virus galloped to 66 nations killing 2,912 individuals in China and 139 in other countries.