719 National Highway projects facing delays, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said total 719 national highway (NH) projects are facing delays and in which 438 projects are likely to be completed in the current fiscal.

"The government is constantly monitoring sanctioned projects and as part of this exercise, 719 delayed National Highway projects have been identified across various states," the Minister said in a written answer in Rajya Sabha.

Clarifying that these projects are not stalled, the Minister said they have gone beyond the scheduled date of completion due to reasons like above average monsoon rainfall in some states, COVID-19 pandemic, bottlenecks in land acquisition and financial crunch of the concessionaire.

The government is proactively working with project implementing agencies, states, contractors. Periodic review meetings are being held at various levels to resolve the bottlenecks and complete these delayed projects, he added.

"In order to avoid project delays due to unavailability of land, the government is ensuring that projects get awarded after notifying 80 per cent of the required land under section 3(D) of the National Highways Act 1956," Gadkari said.

For projects delayed or stalled due to reasons attributable to the contractor, penal action is taken against the contractor as per contract provision.

The Minister also said that the Road Transport and Highway Ministry is working closely with other concerned departments such as environment and forest for timely clearances for project execution.

The Minister also said the government has saved Indian banks from Rs 3 lakh crore of NPAs by helping clear pending road projects in the country since 2014.

There are 415 road projects where 95 per cent of work is complete but have been categorised in the delayed projects category. He said the government would soon carry out state-wise monitoring of all such pending or delayed projects and help clear them at the earliest.

"There are 415 projects where 95 per cent of work is complete and are termed as delayed projects. When our government came in 2014, there were projects worth Rs 3.85 lakh projects which were shut for various reasons," he said.