80 more test COVID-19 positive in J&K; tally at 1,569

80 more test COVID-19 positive in J&K; tally at 1,569

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 23 2020, 21:19 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 21:19 ist
Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry the coffin of a woman, who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, before her burial at a graveyard in in Srinagar on May 21, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

As many as 80 more people, including a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 1,569, officials said.

While 21 of these cases are from Jammu, 59 are from the Kashmir region, they said.

The 80 fresh cases include a doctor from Srinagar who is posted in Bandipora and a pregnant woman from Kulgam, according to the officials.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 1,569, they said.

Of these, 1,330 have been recorded in Kashmir and 239 in the Jammu region, they added.

There are 774 active cases in the union territory -- 609 in Kashmir and 165 in Jammu. A total of 774 patients have recovered, they said.

The union territory has recorded 21 COVID-19 related deaths so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 