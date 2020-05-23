80 more test COVID-19 positive in J&K; tally at 1,569

As many as 80 more people, including a doctor, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 1,569, officials said.

While 21 of these cases are from Jammu, 59 are from the Kashmir region, they said.

The 80 fresh cases include a doctor from Srinagar who is posted in Bandipora and a pregnant woman from Kulgam, according to the officials.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 1,569, they said.

Of these, 1,330 have been recorded in Kashmir and 239 in the Jammu region, they added.

There are 774 active cases in the union territory -- 609 in Kashmir and 165 in Jammu. A total of 774 patients have recovered, they said.

The union territory has recorded 21 COVID-19 related deaths so far.