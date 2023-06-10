85-year-old man killed in fire at flat in Delhi

85-year-old man killed in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

The man was declared dead at the hospital, officials said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

An 85-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out at an apartment in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said on Saturday.

A call was received at 8.26 pm on Friday regarding the fire at the seventh floor of Mass Apartment in Dwarka Sector-10, and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

Also Read | 20 newborns rescued after fire breaks out in west Delhi hospital

The fire department official said that around 11.10 pm, it was reported that household items had caught fire at an apartment on the seventh floor while curtains and an air-conditioner unit of a flat on the eighth floor were gutted.

Sadan Chandra, a resident of the seventh-floor apartment, suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital by police before the arrival of fire tenders. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

Also Read | 60 rescued after fire mishap in Mumbai

The building comprises ground plus nine floors, they said.

