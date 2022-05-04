91% in Delhi believe BJP orchestrates riots: AAP survey

91% of 11.5 lakh surveyed in Delhi believe BJP orchestrates riots, 73% say AAP honest party: Sisodia

To answer the queries, the people had to choose from one of the four options – the BJP, Congress, AAP and others

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 19:24 ist
Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Seeking to project itself as a better alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP claimed 91 per cent of 11.5 lakh respondents to its survey in Delhi believe the saffron party orchestrates riots.

Eight per cent of the Delhiites who took part in the survey believe the Congress "engineers" riots and hooliganism in the country while one per cent attributed that to "others", senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed.

Buoyed by its stupendous victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up to contest all seats in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year.

Also read | Loudspeaker politics reaches Delhi: BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal

At a press conference, Sisodia said the survey was conducted through phone calls and field visits, and people were asked just three questions to get their opinion about the BJP, Congress and the AAP.

To answer the queries, the people had to choose from one of the four options – the BJP, Congress, AAP and others.

"See the image of the BJP. To the second question as to which party has the maximum number of goons and loafers, 89 per cent of people said it's BJP, 5 per cent believed it's Congress, 2 per cent said it's AAP and 4 per cent marked 'others'," Sisodia said.

He claimed the AAP survey covered over 11.5 lakh people in Delhi and 91 per cent of them believe it's the BJP which orchestrates riots and hooliganism.

Responding to the third question as to which party has the highest number of decent, educated and honest people, 73 per cent said it's AAP, 15 per cent believed it's Congress, 10 per cent said it is BJP and the rest 2 per cent said others, he said.

"So the results of the survey have completely exposed the BJP. Other than hooliganism and engineering riots, they (BJP) do nothing. They don't talk about schools, hospitals, employment and price rise," Sisodia charged.

The AAP had on April 21 launched a nationwide survey seeking people's opinions about it, the saffron party and the Congress.

The AAP is yet to share the results of its survey in other states.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Aam Aadmi Party
Manish Sisodia

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

MP's Noorjahan mango to cost over Rs 1,000 apiece

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

 