AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested for obstructing demolition drive

Civic authorities in Delhi on Thursday carried out anti-encroachment drives in several parts of the national capital, with locals and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters staging a protest in Madanpur Khadar to stop demolition of structures.

The Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Amantullah Khan, who reached Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar and started protesting against the drive along with supporters and locals.

The municipal authorities undertook drives in Prem Nagar, Madanpur Khadar ward and KN Katju Marg in Rohini and other areas.

The latest actions are part of a series of anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies since April-mid. On April 16, the exercise to remove illegal structures was undertaken in Jahangirpuri. In the following days, it was carried out in areas such as New Friends Colony, Dwarka, Najafgarh and Lodhi Colony.

On Monday too, during a drive at Shaheen Bagh, AAP's Amantullah Khan had staged a protest and a complaint was registered against him for obstructing officials from carrying out the exercise.

High drama was witnessed in South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area where AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained by Delhi police on Thursday when he visited a spot where an anti-encroachment was under way. The police had issued warnings to Khan and his supporters who were at the site to protest against the drive in Madanpur Khadar.

A heavy police force has been deployed in South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area to maintain the law and order situation. Khan has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In Madanpur Khadar, Khan said the drive is against the poor and appealed to his supporters to reach Kanchan Kunj for the protest.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said the drive was not against poor but against the mafia who encroach upon government land.

During the drive, enforcement teams removed illegally set up kiosks, temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar, Singh said.