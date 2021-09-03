SC pulls up WB govt for its plea on appointment of DGP

'Abuse of process of law': Supreme Court pulls up West Bengal government for seeking nod to appoint DGP without UPSC involvement

The apex court allowed his plea and granted him permission to implead in the main case relating to the police reforms

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 14:47 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the West Bengal government for filing repeated pleas for permission to appoint its own Director General of Police without the involvement of the Union Public Service Commission.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said such applications are an "abuse of the process of law" and that it is not expected from a state government.

The court also pointed out that the state had filed similar application in past too which was rejected. "We will be very frank... don't file repeated applications," the bench told senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the State.

In its plea, the Mamata Banerjee government sought to have complete freedom to select DGP and questioned UPSC's role in the process, saying law and order and police fell under the State's domain.

Since the bench refused to entertain the application of the West Bengal government, Luthra sought permission to withdraw the application.

The apex court allowed his plea and granted him permission to implead in the main case relating to the police reforms.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for retired IPS officer Prakash Singh, said the apex court's judgement passed 15 years ago on police reforms remained unimplemented in most of the States. He asked the court to fix the main matter related to compliance of the apex court's directions.

The court agreed to consider the main matter in October.

In its application, the West Bengal government contended that involvement of UPSC in selection of DGP of a state was not permissible under the Constitution and was against the federal structure. The UPSC has neither the jurisdiction nor the expertise to consider and appoint the DGP of a state, it said, adding the State has autonomy and ultimate power of superintendence over police officials.

It questioned apex court's landmark judgement on police reforms in the Prakash Singh case in 2006, saying the verdict erred legally and constitutionally by assigning the UPSC the task of selecting a panel of three officers for the post of a State DGP.

In the judgment, the top court had assigned a key role to the UPSC in selecting DGP to stop the States from selecting a regime sensitive police officer to the top post. It had also granted the DGPs a fixed tenure of two years irrespective of their age of retirement.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee
UPSC
DGP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

Drug threatening vultures

Drug threatening vultures

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

 