After acquiring Indian Citizenship 5 months ago, Pakistani origin Neeta Kanwar elected as Sarpanch of Natwara Panchayat

A Pakistan origin women Neeta Kanwar who got Indian citizenship just 5 months ago has created history after being elected as Sarpanch of Natwara Panchayat in Tonk district, where Panchayat elections and counting was held on Friday.

Neeta who had migrated from Sindh in Pakistan 18 years back has defeated her closes rival Sona Devi by 365 votes. For the first phase of polling in 2,726-gram panchayats of the state, over 17,000 candidates are in the fray for the Sarpanch post. Over 11,000 EVM machines were used in the polls.

While a stir around CAA and NRC is keeping everyone busy, Nita has become the first-ever Pakistani Hindu Migrant to have won Sarpanch elections in India. For Neeta, it is the double celebration as she was exercised to vote and contest for the first time after living in Rajasthan for the last 19 years.

Besides Neeta's family its a great moment for the entire village of Natwara who have been celebrating since evening, even when the counting was underway. "This is the victory of the people of my village and my family members who supported me. Now I will be returning this love and blessings to them. I can't thank enough my husband for supporting me", Neeta told DH over the phone.

"I had applied for citizenship 12 years ago. I have been more than lucky to cast my first vote and as well as win first-ever elections that I contested", Neeta added.

Thirty-Six year old, Neeta, married into a prominent Thikana Rajput family in the year 2011 is a graduate in Arts from Sophia College in Ajmer district of Rajasthan. Continuing her family legacy she has succeeded her father in law who had been Sarpanch for three times. "In last few weeks while I was campaigning I could see the trust and love people showered on me. Even after being living in India for the last two decades, I now feel a deep connection with the people and land", Nita added.

Sharing her views about CAA, Nita said, "It took me eight years to get citizenship, even after being married in an influential family. I am happy that norms have been made flexible with the new law".

Nita, born and brought up in Sindh came to India with her sister and mother in the year 2001 and took admission in undergraduate college. However, her father and brother who are into farming business continued to live there.